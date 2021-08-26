DGAP-Adhoc Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.
Dortmund, August 26th, 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
