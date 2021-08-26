checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board

Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.

Dortmund, August 26th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
