DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board



26-Aug-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.