US Foods Names 18 New Students to US Foods Scholars Program

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the newest group of culinary and hospitality students selected to join the US Foods Scholars program. Following the announcement of the program’s expansion in March, 18 students across nine markets were chosen to receive scholarships of up to $20,000 each to support their continued culinary or hospitality education, in addition to training opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals. This year, as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, the program has also expanded to include two historically Black colleges and universities, Bethune-Cookman University and Lawson State Community College.

The US Foods Scholars program was launched in 2017 and aims to inspire students to reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the culinary and hospitality industries. Since its inception, the program has offered more than $1,000,000 in scholarships to 51 students. Currently, 33 US Foods Scholars have earned or are actively working toward their degrees, while another 18 students are joining the program this year.

Since launching, US Foods Scholars has provided financial support and professional development opportunities to culinary and hospitality students who demonstrate tremendous promise and achievement but require assistance to take the next step in their career. US Foods Scholars currently supports students in nine markets, including Arizona; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Chicago; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Portland, Ore.; New York; and Raleigh, N.C.

“We’re delighted to announce the newest members of the US Foods Scholars program and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments as they serve as the next generation of culinary talent,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, US Foods. “It’s been inspiring to watch the program grow over the many years, and we are excited to support our new scholars as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey.”

This year’s 18 recipients are:

  • Abbi Sanchez, a first-year culinary arts student at Linn Benton-Community College in Portland, Ore. Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif.
  • Alec Lockridge, a first-year food business management student at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala. Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.
  • Angela Villanueva, a first-year culinary arts student at Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
  • Anthony Trabasas, a first-year culinary arts student at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. Hometown: Bacolod City, Philippines.
  • Ashleigh Johnson, a first-year culinary arts student at Linn Benton Community College in Portland, Ore. Hometown: Hillsboro, Ore.
  • Briana Headen, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, N.C. Hometown: Durham, N.C.
  • Chayil Hyland, a first-year hospitality management student at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
  • Christina Crossland, a first-year culinary arts student at the Art Institute of Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
  • Haylee Michaud, a first-year culinary arts student, school undecided. Hometown: Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
  • Imani Bonner, a first-year culinary arts student at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Ala. Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
  • Jabreya Gilbert, a first-year hospitality management student at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Fla. Hometown: Homestead, Fla.
  • Keturah Wicks, a first-year hospitality management student at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, N.C. Hometown: Willow Spring, N.C.
  • Mitchell Starks, a first-year culinary arts student at International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. Hometown: Marietta, Ga.
  • Phil Varney, a first-year culinary arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas. Hometown: Bristol, England.
  • Renata Salinas, a first-year baking and pastry student at Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management in Chicago, Ill. Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
  • Sarah Turner, a first-year baking and pastry arts student at Austin Community College in Austin, Texas. Hometown: Round Rock, Texas.
  • Sheanejah Crabbe, a first-year hospitality and tourism management student at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Fla. Hometown: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • Tamia Debus, a first-year culinary arts student at Scottsdale Community College in Scottsdale, Ariz. Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

The US Foods Scholars program is administered with the support of Scholarship America, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) and the American Culinary Federation (ACF). All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay.

