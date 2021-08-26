US Foods Names 18 New Students to US Foods Scholars Program

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the newest group of culinary and hospitality students selected to join the US Foods Scholars program. Following the announcement of the program’s expansion in March, 18 students across nine markets were chosen to receive scholarships of up to $20,000 each to support their continued culinary or hospitality education, in addition to training opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals. This year, as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, the program has also expanded to include two historically Black colleges and universities, Bethune-Cookman University and Lawson State Community College.

The US Foods Scholars program was launched in 2017 and aims to inspire students to reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the culinary and hospitality industries. Since its inception, the program has offered more than $1,000,000 in scholarships to 51 students. Currently, 33 US Foods Scholars have earned or are actively working toward their degrees, while another 18 students are joining the program this year.