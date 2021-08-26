checkAd

Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”, the “Company” or “We”) today announces it has completed its offering of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). Eldorado will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to redeem its outstanding US$234 million 9.500% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due June 2024 effective September 9, 2021, to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing term loan facility, to repay all amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing, and for general corporate purposes. Eldorado has obtained the requisite consent of its lenders for the sale of the Notes under the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of May 13, 2019 among the Company, as borrower, and HSBC Bank Canada, as administrative agent, among others.

“The issuance of the Notes provides Eldorado greater financial flexibility as we go forward,” said George Burns, President and CEO. “In addition to the lower cost of debt, the new Notes allow Eldorado to pursue a broader range of funding alternatives for the development of the Kassandra assets in Greece.”

The Notes have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.  The Notes have been offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain “non-U.S. persons” outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and in each case pursuant to available prospectus exemptions from securities laws of British Columbia.  The Notes have been offered and sold outside of the United States (including in Canada) on a private placement basis pursuant to certain exemptions from applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

