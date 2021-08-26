checkAd

ContextVision Assessing a Digital Pathology spin-off with a listing on Euronext Growth

STOCKHOLM – August 26, 2021 - ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image processing and decision support tools within digital pathology, today announces that the Board of Directors of ContextVision is conducting a review of the company’s structure, and has initiated work assessing a spin-off of the Digital Pathology unit with a goal of listing the new entity on the Euronext Growth on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The review is expected to be concluded by the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

ContextVision’s Board of Directors believes a split of the Company – with one entity consisting of Medical Imaging, the other of Digital Pathology – could accelerate the long-term business growth and success of both entities, hence creating substantial shareholder value.

“Strong differentiated investor appeal”
Since the company’s inception nearly 40 years ago, ContextVision has become a global market leader within image enhancement, as a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X- ray and MRI equipment around the world. Since 2015, the company is one of the pioneers within digital pathology, developing decision support tools for detecting prostate cancer using artificial intelligence and deep learning.

We believe the time is right to assess creating two separate companies. So far, we have benefited greatly from being one closely knit organization but going forward, we believe the company might prosper more as two separate entities. We have reached a stage where it is our responsibility to evaluate whether a full strategic focus on each business is more important than the synergies offered by continuing as one company,” says CEO Fredrik Palm of ContextVision.

The Board of Directors and Management have for a while seen a split as a natural evolution of the company in order to maximize potential and long-term shareholder value. By splitting ContextVision, two clean-cut investment alternatives are formed, both with exciting futures and strong differentiated investor appeal,” says chairman Olof Sandén of ContextVision.

Increased demand for core products
The Company’s core business, Medical Imaging, has never been as strong as now, delivering annual margins of around 40 percent over the last couple of years.

We see an increasing demand for our image quality products and believe that a full focus – with no disturbance from developing new technologies – will help further develop the Medical Imaging business, where ContextVision holds a unique market leader position,” says Palm.

