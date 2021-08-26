checkAd

Borussia Dortmund Chairman Resigns for Health Reasons

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021, 16:01  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund Chairman Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board as of Sept. 24 due to health reasons.

  • (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund Chairman Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board as of Sept. 24 due to health reasons.
Borussia Dortmund Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borussia Dortmund Chairman Resigns for Health Reasons (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund Chairman Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board as of Sept. 24 due to health reasons.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital
SoftwareONE Earnings Miss Consensus; Appoints New CFO
Alm. Brand Says Association Offering DKK 900 Million Worth of Shares to Participate in ...
Tele Columbus Updates Guidance, Has Over EUR 100 Million Available for Investments
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Reduced By Adage Capital Management L.P.
AKVA Takes 25.5% Stake in Combination of AKVA Marine Services & Abyss Group
SalMar Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Results from Sales, Industry
SalMar Shares Fall 4% After Big Earnings Miss
SalMar, Aker Set Up Offshore Aquaculture Joint Venture
Delivery Hero Confirms Segment Revenue Outlook of EUR 6.4-6.7 Billion
Titel
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
Sika Sells European Industrial Coatings Business to Sherwin-Williams
Deere Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Outlook on Favorable Demand Fundamentals
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:23 UhrBorussia Dortmund braucht neuen Aufsichtsratschef - Pieper geht Ende September
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Gerd Pieper legt sein Mandat im Aufsichtsrat nieder
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:51 UhrBVB-Trainer Rose bestätigt:  Hummels fällt gegen Hoffenheim aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:08 UhrDGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser nimmt Coverage der BVB Aktie mit einer 'Kaufen'- Empfehlung und einem Kursziel von 8,00 EUR auf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:08 UhrDGAP-News: Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:52 UhrBVB bereits in Zugzwang - Rose: 'Unser Frankfurt-Gesicht zeigen'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:19 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Borussia Dortmund mit 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
09:14 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
25.08.21Delaney wechselt von Dortmund nach Sevilla
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten