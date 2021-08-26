Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Borussia Dortmund Chairman Resigns for Health Reasons (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund Chairman Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board as of Sept. 24 due to health reasons.



