The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor”) f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) (“Novume”) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. Rekor was formerly known as “Novume Solutions, Inc.” before changing its name to “Rekor Systems, Inc.” on April 30, 2019. One of the main drivers of Rekor’s business is its automatic license plate recognition (“ALPR”) technology, which Rekor has pitched to investors as a major market opportunity since at least 2018. For example, Rekor has consistently touted the purportedly lucrative prospects of its uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion (“UVED”) partnership with the State of Oklahoma (“Oklahoma”), under which Rekor receives compensation and commission fees in exchange for using its technology to scan vehicle license plates and compare them against a database to identify vehicles without auto-insurance. Fueled by management commentary, Rekor’s stock price has ballooned under the market perception that the Oklahoma UVED partnership is not only lucrative, but the first stepping-stone to capturing similar deals with other municipalities.

The Class Period commences on April 12, 2019, the day after Rekor filed an annual report on a Form 10-K, post-market, reporting Rekor’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and touting Rekor’s newly acquired ALPR technology and its purported competitive strengths. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants represented that Rekor’s ALPR technology could disrupt the current ALPR market, downplayed Rekor’s larger competitors, and touted Rekor’s opportunities for growth in the ALPR space.