Fanhua Launches Customized Whole-life Insurance with Dingcheng Life and Gen Re

The key features of “Huading Number One” include: i) high cash value that grows over the coverage period with a guaranteed internal rate of return of 3.49%, higher than most of the products of its kind currently available in the market; ii) flexible option for better financial planning which allows reduced annual premium payment for unlimited number of times, frequency and amount and policy loan for ready cash; iii) option to transfer the cash value balance into an annuity policy; and iv) option to place the insurance policy in a life insurance trust which can provide the insured high flexibility to manage their financial legacy. In addition, immune cell storage services are offered to guard against future health conditions.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it has partnered with Dingcheng Life Insurance Co., Ltd (“Dingcheng Life”) and Gen Re to launch “Huading Number One”, a customized whole-life insurance product that targets at mid-and-high net worth individuals.

Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman and chief executive officer of Fanhua, stated, “With the ending of implicit guarantee of return from financial products and declining interest rate, savings-oriented insurance products with guaranteed return, as an important component in family asset allocation to defend against financial risks, become increasingly favored by middle-class families in China. Huading Number One, co-designed by Fanhua, Dingcheng Life and Gen Re, is tailored to meet such needs of the mid-and-high net worth customers with its strengths in life protection and financial legacy management.

“The launch of Huading Number One is another major milestone on our product customization journey. Fanhua will continue to focus on product customization and provide high-quality insurance products and services to our customers by leveraging the resources and strengths that Fanhua and our partners boast and algorithm-driven insights into customer needs.”

About Dingcheng Life

Founded in 2009, Dingcheng Life is headquartered in Beijing, China. It is a joint venture life insurance company with nationwide market presence and a registered capital of RMB1.3 billion. Its shareholders include Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Heung Kong Finance Group, and Bolin Holding Limited.

About Gen Re:

Gen Re, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is one of the leading life and health and property & casualty reinsurers in the world. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A, it has extensive market presence around the globe.