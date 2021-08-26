Harrison Street Brings Alternative Investment Expertise to Canada

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets, today announced it is bringing its significant expertise investing in demographic-driven alternative assets to the Canadian market and will pursue investments in senior living, student housing, medical office, life sciences, storage, and digital assets throughout Canada. Harrison Street Canada Alternative Real Estate Fund recently completed its first closing and, based on committed capital and targeted leverage, anticipates initial capacity to invest over CAD$550 million in stabilized, cash-flow producing assets with up to 35% invested in value-add strategies. The Fund has received capital commitments from accredited investors, including a variety of institutional investors and prominent Canadian family offices, such as the Hennick Family and senior executives of the firm.

Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at Harrison Street, said, “For more than 15 years, Harrison Street has been a first mover in highly differentiated, demographic driven real estate, first in the United States and then Europe. Now, we are thrilled to bring our deep expertise and track record to the Canadian market. Demographic characteristics in Canada are like those we see in the United States, however, alternative real estate remains underdeveloped compared to the U.S. market. Our expansion into the Canadian market is a natural evolution to our platform and we look forward to identifying attractive investment opportunities for our global investors and partners in the alternative real asset space in Canada.”

Jonathan Turnbull, Managing Director and Head of Canadian Transactions for Harrison Street, added, “Similar to how Harrison Street has built its business in the U.S. and Europe, relationships with best-in-class developers and operators on a local and national level is a critical component to our successful execution in Canada. Accordingly, we have a robust and actionable pipeline of off-market opportunities with multiple partners across our sectors of focus and several investments, closing in the near term, are in partnership with operators who are new to the Harrison Street platform. Additionally, our strategic alignment with Colliers, one of the top global players in commercial real estate will further amplify our reach into the market.”