Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2021

Press Release, 26 August 2021

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 26, 2021 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the meeting, 106 voting shareholders were represented, which corresponds to 87.93% of the total number of votes and shares. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board’s and the Nomination committee’s proposal in all suggestions. The main content of the most important decisions was:

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet, dividend and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2020/2021. The Board’s proposal of a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share was approved. The record date was set to Monday, August 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 2, 2021 through Euroclear Sweden AB.

The AGM granted the Board members and the CEO discharge from liability towards the company for the financial year 2020/2021.

Board and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the Board members Carina Andersson, Gerald Engström, Svein Nilsen, Patrik Nolåker and Gunilla Spongh and to elect Niklas Engström.

Niklas Engström was born in 1978 and has a Master of Business Administration with an international focus from Stockholm University. Niklas is currently CEO of RVM Systems. Niklas has previously worked for Systemair as an export salesman, subsidiary manager and Business Development Director. Niklas holds 1,621 own shares in the company.

Gerald Engström was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Patrik Nolåker was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board, which is a new role on the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the proposed remuneration to the Board announced in the notice convening the meeting.

The AGM re-elected Ernst & Young AB as the company's auditor. The AGM resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with the approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Nomination Committee

The Chairman of the Board is instructed to contact the three largest shareholders or groups of owners in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register as of 31 January, and ask them to appoint a representative each to the Nomination Committee.

