Innovative MedTech Announces Subsidiary SarahCare Renews Agreements for Adult Day Care Franchises in Texas

Franchise Renewals Mean Continued Delivery of Necessary Day Services to Older Adults and Veterans

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, announces today that the Company’s subsidiary, SarahCare, has renewed the agreements of two SarahCare franchises.



The renewal agreements, each valid for another five years, enable these independently owned SarahCare franchise Centers to continue providing comprehensive adult day services. The two franchises are in The Woodlands, Texas, and in Kingwood, Texas. These two Centers provide adult day services in an area where nearly 30% of the population are aged 65 or older and reside within a 20-minute drive or shuttle bus distance to SarahCare Centers. Daily transportation services for families are provided by the Centers. The Woodlands, Texas community won a Special Award for Excellence in 1994 from the Urban Land Institute and in 2021 was rated the #1 "Best City to Live in America" by Niche.com.