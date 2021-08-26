Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ("Jackie" or the "Property"). The program was focused around a pristine exploration target with encouraging Au-Ag assays from our Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). The work was performed on a 100-hectare section of the Property with grid-controlled detailed geological mapping and rock sampling focused on a 25-hectare central block covering the core of the gold and silver discovery area with additional wider spaced grid mapping of the surrounding area.
"We are excited about the potential for Jackie given the positive results and an original discovery with our early exploration campaigns. The intense silicate and oxide alteration with high-grade precious metal values ranging up to 9.65 g/t Au and 515 g/t Ag during Phase 1, and up to 4.15 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag in separate samples during Phase 2, verified and extended the target area anomaly," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration. "Our Hermosillo-based geological team completed tightly-spaced 25-50 metre grid sampling and mapping which successfully increased the target to 200m x 400m. A distinct northwesterly trend of anomalous precious metal and typical heavy metal pathfinder elements runs parallel to several local and regional lineaments which provide new untested targets for follow-up sampling."
Figure 1. Jackie and Diamante 2 Concession Location Map. Access from Tepoca south on Highway #117 and local road to La Quema. Discovery area 3km north of La Quema is indicated by the white arrow.
Assay results for 10 Phase 2 samples and 3 Phase 1 samples sorted by Au content are presented in Table 1. A total of 310 rock samples were collected to date in two programs.
Table 1. Select assay results sorted by Au g/t from Phase 1 and Phase 2 rock sampling - n=310 samples
Figure 2. Ridge located 50 metres above the valley floor, showing intense oxidation and argillic alteration peripheral to and within large polymetallic anomaly as indicated in Figure 1.
The Company, with a six-person team (two senior geologists, two junior geologist and two field assistants) and all necessary logistical support undertook a Phase 2 exploration program, including rock sampling and geological mapping of known areas exhibiting significant alteration or mineralization (see Figures 2 and 3), collection of structural data and alteration zoning to assist with vectoring toward potential Phase 3 drilling targets. The investigation of several known hyperspectral alteration targets identified from satellite imagery was deferred due to rainy season access limitations. All aspects of the exploration program were conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols for personal safety.
