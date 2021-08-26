Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising gold and multi-element assay results of its Phase 2 ground exploration program on the 1,130-hectare Jackie Au-Ag property ("Jackie" or the "Property"). The program was focused around a pristine exploration target with encouraging Au-Ag assays from our Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). The work was performed on a 100-hectare section of the Property with grid-controlled detailed geological mapping and rock sampling focused on a 25-hectare central block covering the core of the gold and silver discovery area with additional wider spaced grid mapping of the surrounding area. "We are excited about the potential for Jackie given the positive results and an original discovery with our early exploration campaigns. The intense silicate and oxide alteration with high-grade precious metal values ranging up to 9.65 g/t Au and 515 g/t Ag during Phase 1, and up to 4.15 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag in separate samples during Phase 2, verified and extended the target area anomaly," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration. "Our Hermosillo-based geological team completed tightly-spaced 25-50 metre grid sampling and mapping which successfully increased the target to 200m x 400m. A distinct northwesterly trend of anomalous precious metal and typical heavy metal pathfinder elements runs parallel to several local and regional lineaments which provide new untested targets for follow-up sampling."