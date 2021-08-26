checkAd

Resorcinol Market Size To Reach USD 623.63 Million in 2028 from USD 500.0 Million in 2020, with offline leading among the distribution channel segments Reports and Data

Rising incidence rate of skin diseases and increasing resorcinol application in various products are some key factors driving global resorcinol market revenue growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled, "Resorcinol Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Production Method (Benzene Sulfonation, Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Preoxidation), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Rubber Products, UV Stabilization, Wood Adhesives, Flame Retardants, Others) And Region, Segment Forecasts to 2028."

According to most recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global resorcinol market size was USD 500.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 623.63 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, 2021–2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities  

Resorcinol is a phenolic chemical used in dermatologic medications as well as in a variety of unrelated industrial applications such as photography, tanning, tire manufacturing, flame retardants, adhesives, Ultra Violet stabilization, hair dyes, cosmetics, and various other products.

As a dermatologic medication, resorcinol is used to treat skin diseases such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, calluses, corns, and warts among others. Resorcinol topical is only for use on the skin and is not taken orally, and is also used to treat pain and itching resulting from minor scrapes, cuts, burns, sunburn, insect bites, poison ivy, and some other minor skin irritations.

Plaque psoriasis is a common type of skin disorder with patients suffering from reddish skin covered with silvery-white scales. Chemical compounds obtained from resorcinol are potent and effective medications to treat such skin disorders. Resorcinol is used as a sterilizer and antiseptic in topical drugs and helps to remove hard, scaly, or rough skin. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, around 7.5 million people suffer from psoriasis in the U.S. alone.

Demand for resorcinol across various end-use applications including healthcare, automotive, and chemicals has been increasing steadily due to rising demand for products in which this chemical is used. Resorcinol is a vital raw material for reinforced rubber product adhesion systems. It can be used to fuse natural and synthetic rubber to steel, nylon, polyester, aramid, glass, and rayon fibers employed in tires. It is also used in the production of industrial products such as belts and hoses. Resorcinol bis(diphenylphosphate) (RDP) functions as a flame retardant in electrical/electronic products and is a suitable alternative to decabrominated diphenyl ether.

