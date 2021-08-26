Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

checkAd

Jadestone EnergyBlock Listing Six Monthly ReturnSINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc ('Jadestone', the 'Company' or together with subsidiaries, the 'Group'), today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six …

Jadestone Energy
Block Listing Six Monthly Return

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc ('Jadestone', the 'Company' or together with subsidiaries, the 'Group'), today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements in respect of the Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan and Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021.

Name of applicant:

Jadestone Energy plc

Name of scheme:

Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan

Jadestone Energy Stock Option Plan 2021

Period of return:

From:

26 February 2021

To:

25 August 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Nil

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

27,887,119

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1,821,666

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

26,065,453

Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

25,034,488 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 26 February 2021

2,852,631 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each, admitted on 23 March 2021

         

Name of contact:

