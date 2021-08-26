Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.08.2021, 16:59 | 14 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 16:59 | Company Announcement No. 11-2021: On Thursday 26 August 2021 at 4 PM (CET), FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Extraordinary General Meeting at the company address Vigerslev Allé 77, 2500 Valby, with the following agenda: Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to amend article 4a of the articles of association Authorisation to the chair of the meeting ------------------------------------------ Re 1: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted. Re 2: The Board of Directors' proposal was adopted. The Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting closed the Extraordinary General Meeting at 4.18 PM (CET). 34.29 % of the votes were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Attachment Summary of FLSmidth Extraordinary General Meeting August 2021







