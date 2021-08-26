checkAd

Deca Dental Group Announces Strategic Investment From Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

DECA Dental Group (“DECA” or the “Company”), a leading dental services organization, today announced a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (NYSE: BX; “Blackstone”).

This partnership will help fuel DECA’s continued expansion, giving more dentists a platform to provide high quality, patient-centric, and convenient care to communities across the country. Founded in Dallas in 2008, DECA has nearly 100 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington.

Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DECA Dental Group, will continue to run the company and chair the Board of Directors. Dr. Ahmed said: “We are thrilled to partner with Blackstone for DECA’s next phase of growth. We founded the company to transform dentistry, offering clinicians the systems and support they need to focus on what really matters: providing quality patient care. Blackstone’s capital and resources will allow us to further expand this proven model nationwide.”

Todd Hirsch, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “Dr. Ahmed and his team have created a first-rate experience for both clinicians and patients. We believe DECA has a differentiated platform because the Company was founded and is led by outstanding dentists. Their success expanding into new markets organically, through de novo offices, and through affiliations is a testament to the power of their patient-first model. We are excited to support DECA’s expansion across the U.S.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lokey acted as the Company’s financial advisor. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as Blackstone’s legal advisor.

About DECA Dental Group

Founded in Dallas, DECA Dental Group has been delivering high quality, affordable dental care to patients since 2008. DECA has nearly 100 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington. DECA’s culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit https://decadental.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $684 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

Blackstone Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deca Dental Group Announces Strategic Investment From Blackstone Tactical Opportunities DECA Dental Group (“DECA” or the “Company”), a leading dental services organization, today announced a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (NYSE: BX; “Blackstone”). This partnership will help fuel DECA’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Indizes behaupten sich auf Rekordniveau
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.08.21Blackstone Completes Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Hello Sunshine Announces Majority Investment from Newly Formed, Next Generation Media Company Backed by Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs, and Blackstone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Blackstone und Hudson Pacific Properties geben Pläne für neue Weltklasse-Film- und TV-Studios im Vereinigten Königreich bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in the UK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Blackstone Prices $2.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone to Develop Los Angeles Area Studio Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten