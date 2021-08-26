Purchase of Shares for Cancellation

Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc

26 August 2021

Further to the announcement made by Oxford Technology 4 VCT Plc (the "Company") on 25 August 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has now undertaken the repurchase of 11,516,946 deferred shares of 9p each (being all of the deferred shares of the Company) for an aggregate price of 1p.

The share restructuring as detailed in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 30 June 2021 has now been fully implemented.