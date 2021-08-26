Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Names Peter Musumeci as Market President for Metro New York

Recently, Mr. Musumeci has been a consultant to Republic Bank assisting the credit and lending team focused on Metro New York.

Mr. Musumeci is a member of the Board Directors of Republic Bank.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman and CEO of Republic First Bancorp and Republic Bank said:

“Peter Musumeci has been my partner for 47 years, successfully growing first Commerce Bank and now Republic Bank. His experience in Metro New York was a key to our success. We are very pleased to have Mr. Musumeci lead our New York team. Republic Bank currently has two stores and a lending team in Manhattan with much more to come.”

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

Forward Looking Statements

