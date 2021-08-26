checkAd

Denali Therapeutics Announces Publication in Cell on New Approach to Treat FTD-GRN

Preclinical studies show enhanced brain uptake of progranulin can be achieved using Denali’s Transport Vehicle to cross the blood-brain barrier

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced publication of preclinical proof of concept for using its Protein Transport Vehicle (PTV) to enhance brain uptake of peripherally administered progranulin (PTV:PGRN). This approach may have utility in treating certain types of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), especially FTD-GRN caused by progranulin deficiency.

Published online Thursday, August 26th, ahead of print in the September 2nd issue of Cell, the preclinical research showed that progranulin replacement therapy with Denali’s PTV:PGRN rescued both neurodegeneration and microglial dysfunction in progranulin-deficient mice. The research also provides new insight into the molecular and cellular mechanisms that may contribute to FTD, identifying novel roles of progranulin in lysosomal function and lipid metabolism, as well as lysosome biomarkers with potential clinical utility.

“This preclinical research demonstrates that our Protein Transport Vehicle can enhance the uptake of peripherally administered progranulin by multiple cell types in the brain, including neurons and microglia,” said Denali’s Chief Scientific Officer Joseph Lewcock, Ph.D. “In addition, the improved mechanistic understanding of progranulin’s role in lysosomal function indicates that our therapeutic strategy with PTV:PGRN may be the most direct and effective way to increase progranulin levels in lysosomes for the potential treatment of people with FTD-GRN.”

PTV:PGRN is engineered to bind transferrin receptor molecules, which are present in large amounts on endothelial cells of the BBB and normally function to transport iron into the brain. This approach enables PTV:PGRN to be actively transported into the brain, potentially overcoming a long-standing challenge to the field of delivering protein therapeutics across the BBB.

New insights on the role of progranulin and effects of PTV:PGRN in preclinical models of FTD

Mutations in the GRN gene, which encodes the progranulin protein, generally result in reduced protein levels of progranulin and are amongst the most common genetic causes of FTD. The studies published in Cell used two common models of FTD-GRN, genetically engineered progranulin-deficient mice as well as iPSC-derived human microglial cells, to investigate the role of progranulin and effects of PTV:PGRN treatment on disease pathology.

