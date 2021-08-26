checkAd

Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premises

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch today announced that its Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes tool is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

The Stonebranch Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes solution enables enterprises to securely transfer data back and forth between on-prem systems and the cloud in a hybrid IT environment. The tool provides out-of-the-box functionality to transfer data to, from and between all major public and private cloud solutions, including Amazon S3, MinIO, Azure Blob Storage and Google Cloud Storage. Available for download directly from within Red Hat Marketplace, enterprises are empowered to use Stonebranch Universal Agent technology to orchestrate real-time highly secure internal and external file transfers. For ease of access, enterprises can also download the Stonebranch tool directly from the Red Hat OpenShift console. By using Stonebranch to bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud systems, enterprises gain real-time monitoring and auditing, the ability to schedule automated workloads as well as integrate solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift with any other application or platform.

"As organizations shift from using on-premises mainframes and/or distributed environments to the cloud, keeping data in sync is a common and difficult challenge," said Melahat Elis, vice president of product management at Stonebranch. "Properly orchestrating the movement of this data is a key step on the road to digital transformation. By combining Stonebranch with Red Hat OpenShift, users can tackle this historically difficult challenge—and they can do it with a defined tool that works flawlessly within their existing ecosystem of platforms and applications."

Disclaimer

