Park Street Nordicom A/S – Interim Financial Report, 1st half of 2021

In the first half of 2021 Park Street Nordicom achieved EBVAT (Earnings before value adjustments and tax) of DKK 33.1 million (2020: DKK 36.2 million). Profit for the period after tax is DKK 86.0 million against DKK 63.3 million in 2020. The increase compared to previous year is due to the adjustment to fair value DKK 51.4 million.

The Group Equity at 30 of June 2021 is DKK 1,154.8 million compared to DKK 1,071.9 million at 31 of December 2020; with the increase attributed to the profit of the period.

The Board of Directors of Park Street A/S today discussed and approved the company's Interim report 2021, which contained the following:

The period in outline