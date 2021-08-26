Park Street Nordicom A/S – Interim Financial Report, 1st half of 2021
Park Street A/S – Interim Financial report, 1st half of 2021
Copenhagen, 26 August 2021
In the first half of 2021 Park Street Nordicom achieved EBVAT (Earnings before value adjustments and tax) of DKK 33.1 million (2020: DKK 36.2 million). Profit for the period after tax is DKK 86.0 million against DKK 63.3 million in 2020. The increase compared to previous year is due to the adjustment to fair value DKK 51.4 million.
The Group Equity at 30 of June 2021 is DKK 1,154.8 million compared to DKK 1,071.9 million at 31 of December 2020; with the increase attributed to the profit of the period.
The Board of Directors of Park Street A/S today discussed and approved the company's Interim report 2021, which contained the following:
The period in outline
- The period generated a profit of DKK 82.9 million (1st half of 2020: DKK 63.3 million).
- During the period, Park Street achieved EBVAT (earnings before value adjustments and tax) of DKK 33.1 million (1st half of 2020: DKK 36.2 million). The EBVAT achieved in the 1st half of 2021 is DKK 3.1 million lower than the corresponding amount achieved in the 1st half of 2020. The reduction is primarily caused by the reduction of gross profit (DKK -9.9 million) due to a lower revenue on a hotel operated by the Group and slight increase in vacancies and reduction in number of investment properties (6 properties sold). This reduction in profit has been partially compensated by a reduction of overhead costs (DKK -2.2 million) and financial expenses (DKK -4.6 million). The reduction in overhead costs is caused by a reduction of other external costs (DKK -2.2 million)
- During the period, Park Street sold:
- Residential unit in Ballerup
- Land plot in Naestved
- The Group's equity was positive at DKK 1,154.8 million at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: DKK 1,071.9 million).
- Park Street’s net cash flow in the 1st half of 2021 was negative by DKK 5.3 million (1st half of 2020: DKK -24.8 million). Cash flow from operating
activities was DKK 36.3 million (1st half of 2020: DKK 28.0 million), while the cash flow from investing activities was DKK -14.6 million (1st half of 2020: DKK 148.9 million) mainly due
to improvements to investment properties. The cash flow from financing activities is negative by DKK 27.0 million (1st half of 2020: DKK -201.7 million) impacted mainly by repayment to
short term debt.
