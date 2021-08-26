checkAd

H-D1 MARKETPLACE BECOMES THE LARGEST ONLINE DESTINATION FOR U.S. DEALER PRE-OWNED HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLES

The Ultimate Online Home of H-D Certified Program

Milwaukee, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching in July 2021, H-D1 Marketplace has become the go-to on-line Harley-Davidson marketplace for dealer-based listings, with the largest selection of dealer pre-owned H-D motorcycles in the United States. Uniquely, H‑D1 Marketplace is the only place to easily search for H-D Certified motorcycles, ensuring the ultimate in pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson
“With H-D1 Marketplace, it was our intention to change the face of the online marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, aligned to our Hardwire priorities. We have seen the power of the H-D Certified program, driving desirability, enhancing the overall customer experience and providing an extra level of confidence for our customers in their purchase. We wanted to ensure that our riders have access to the largest selection of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles, backed by the strength of our dealers - today, we have achieved that initial goal. H-D1 Marketplace will continue to evolve and it's our ambition that it becomes the ultimate online home for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.”

As of today, H-D1 Marketplace has:

  • ~22,000 pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle listings
  • ~1000 H-D Certified motorcycles
  • 540 participating U.S. Harley-Davidson Dealers

Notes to editors:

H-D1 Marketplace
Currently focused on the USA, H-D1 Marketplace showcases the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from our participating U.S. dealer network, that are available for our customers to browse and customize online. Supported by Harley-Davidson Financial Services, customers have access to innovative, industry-leading financing solutions, to make purchasing even easier. Through the ‘Sell My Bike’ feature, customers are able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

Customer experience is a key element of the Hardwire Strategic Plan, designed to enhance our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. The Hardwire puts customers at the forefront of our products, experiences and investments. Our goal is to seamlessly engage with customers, creating a meaningful, unique and personalized experience with Harley-Davidson, every day.

H-D Certified Program
The Harley-Davidson Certified program is designed to take the worry out of purchasing a pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Each Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle is subjected to a comprehensive 110-point quality-assurance inspection by certified Harley-Davidson technicians. Dealers also verify that the pre-owned motorcycle has no open recalls or a blocked VIN, has not been in a major accident, and that all scheduled service is up to date. Harley-Davidson motorcycles eligible for the program must be no more than five model years old, have less than 25,000 miles of use, and not contain aftermarket modifications to the engine or transmission, or major chassis or electrical modifications.

A Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle is sold with a 12-month limited warranty* on the engine and transmission. Each Harley-Davidson Certified motorcycle sale also includes a complimentary one-year membership in H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group), with standard member benefits like roadside assistance**. Special financing rates and programs for the purchase of a Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycle are available through Harley-Davidson Financial Services to qualified customers.

* The Harley-Davidson Certified 12-month limited warranty has a $50 deductible charge per claim. 

** For complete list of H.O.G. member benefits, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/content/hog/membership-benefits. ....

About Harley-Davidson:
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com

### (HOG-F)

Media Contacts:
Paul James
Paul.James@harley-davidson.com
414.343.8735

Jenni Coats
Jenni.Coats@harley-davidson.com
414.343.7902





