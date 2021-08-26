checkAd

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride to Remain Top Choice for Emollient Esters, Demand to Increase at 5% CAGR through 2031

- Maximum Emollient Esters Demand to Centralize in Europe with Region, accounting 4 out of 10 Global Sales

- The emollient esters market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The report uncovers hidden opportunities in the market and highlights demand outlook across key segments, including source and product

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest insights by Fact.MR, the global market for emollient esters is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 300 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to US$ 205 Bn registered in 2020.

Demand outlook is likely to remain favourable for plant-based emollient esters manufacturers owing to significant rise in disposable income coupled with growing awareness regarding personal hygiene among consumers.

Extensive usage of emollient esters in personal care and cosmetics industries is pushing sales prospects in the market. Emollient esters to offer diverse properties, including excellent spread ability on skin among many others, which is presenting positive opportunities for the market growth.

Among various product types, caprylic/capric triglycerides are gaining significant traction due to their antioxidant properties. As per Fact.MR, among various applications, skin care products will channel majority revenue, accounting for 50% of global sales.

Besides these, the increasing demand for natural and bio-based beauty products is likely to drive sales of green emollient esters. Meanwhile, investment in research and development of green emollients and liquid emollients is forecast to create a conducive environment for expansion of the market.

Growth prospects are likely to remain optimistic, especially for the U.S. market, driven by factors such as changing lifestyle, growing consciousness for personal hygiene, and increase in purchasing power of people willing to spend on cosmetics & personal care products.

"Increase in the standard of living and rising spending on beauty products are propelling growth of the emollient esters market. Apart from this, market players are focusing on production capacity expansions, research and development activities and product innovations to strengthen their foothold," says a Fact.MR analyst.

