DGAP-News Unity Group: Replatforming - the challenge of growing e-commerce businesses. How to go through a platform change with dry feet?

Unity Group: Replatforming - the challenge of growing e-commerce businesses. How to go through a platform change with dry feet?

26.08.2021 / 17:30
Replatforming - the challenge of growing e-commerce businesses. How to go through a platform change with dry feet?

The transformation of online shopping is progressing on an unprecedented scale. Along with it, the needs and expectations of current and potential customers shopping online are growing at an astonishing rate. Yet something that many e-commerce sites see as a huge opportunity for growth is also quite a challenge. In the race to provide the best possible shopping experience, many e-tailers are losing out due to the limitations of outdated systems. The winners will be those who recognize the advantages of replatforming in time and thus stop the technological debt which is growing deeper every day.

The future is getting closer

Over the last 1.5 years, the pandemic has moved the e-commerce industry forward by a good 5-7 years. Today, elements such as high traffic, efficient logistics, fast purchase and return processes, bonus incentives and personalization are not the exception but essential must-haves. Unfortunately, implementation has not kept up with these needs. According to Forrester Research, as many as 78% of companies believe that their platforms are unable to efficiently manage orders from multiple channels, and for 74%, the current system cannot scale as needed.

Today's e-commerce platform should easily (and quickly) handle demanding customers and be able to expand and connect with a growing number of systems and implementation enhancements.

Otherwise, the technical debt - the distance separating a given company from its direct competitors in terms of necessary digital transformation solutions - grows and creates a very negative impact on a company's financial performance. In the end, the failure to adopt modern digital channels or technologies leads to a loss of profits or a reduction in business momentum.

