Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 1015 - RIKV 22 0215

Series RIKV 21 1015 RIKV 22 0215
ISIN IS0000033280 IS0000033256
Maturity Date 10/15/2021 02/15/2022
Auction Date 08/30/2021 08/30/2021
Settlement Date 09/01/2021 09/01/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.





