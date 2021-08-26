checkAd

PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in revenue forecast for the 2021 fiscal year

Wels, 26 August 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in revenue forecast for the 2021 fiscal year

  • Continued positive global demand for motorized two-wheelers (motorcycles and e-bicycles) leads to further increase in the revenue forecast

Due to the continued positive global demand for motorized two-wheelers (motorcycles and e-bicycles), the Executive Board today announces that it is again raising the revenue guidance for the 2021 fiscal year published in April 2021.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 related supply chain challenges, the outlook remains positive and the Executive Board raises the revenue guidance for the 2021 fiscal year to EUR 1,900 million - EUR 2,000 million (previous 2021 revenue guidance: EUR 1,850 million - EUR 1,950 million). The forecast for the EBIT margin in the amount of 8 - 9% and the EBITDA margin > 15% remains unchanged.


Contact
Investor relations
Michaela Friepeß, Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
