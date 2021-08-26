Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) NO 596/2014 (MAR) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR Wels, 26 August 2021 PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in revenue forecast for the 2021 fiscal year

Continued positive global demand for motorized two-wheelers (motorcycles and e-bicycles) leads to further increase in the revenue forecast

Due to the continued positive global demand for motorized two-wheelers (motorcycles and e-bicycles), the Executive Board today announces that it is again raising the revenue guidance for the 2021 fiscal year published in April 2021.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 related supply chain challenges, the outlook remains positive and the Executive Board raises the revenue guidance for the 2021 fiscal year to EUR 1,900 million - EUR 2,000 million (previous 2021 revenue guidance: EUR 1,850 million - EUR 1,950 million). The forecast for the EBIT margin in the amount of 8 - 9% and the EBITDA margin > 15% remains unchanged.



