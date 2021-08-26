checkAd

Revenue up by 31.7% in the first half, confirming LACROIX's growth compared to its pre-crisis levels

Revenue objective for 2021 confirmed
 despite persisting supply pressure

LACROIX confirms surpassing of pre-crisis levels

In the second quarter of 2021, LACROIX revenue was €127.2 million, up 58.7% compared with the same period in 2020, thereby recording a fourth consecutive quarter of growth in its business. While this performance is mainly driven by a favourable base effect (as a reminder, the comparable April to June 2020 period was largely marked by the health crisis with a fall in revenue of 36.1%), it does confirm the return of LACROIX to growth activity levels compared to the pre-crisis period, i.e. +1.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

In total for the first half of 2021, Group revenue increased by 31.7% to €254.8million. This figure represents activity 2.8% higher than the level recorded over the same period in 2019, before the health crisis.

Revenue in millions of euros Q2
2021 		Apr - June
2020 		Change H1
2021 		Jan - June
2020 		Change
LACROIX Electronics 81.2 45.1 +79.9% 167.8 121.1 +38.6%
LACROIX City 28.9 20.5 +40.8% 52.6 42.3 +24.6%
LACROIX Environment 17.2 14.5 +18.3% 34.4 30.2 +13.8%
Total LACROIX Group 127.2 80.1 +58.7% 254.8 193.5 +31.7%

Note: Due to the change in the closing date, the period from April to June 2020 corresponds to the third quarter of the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Electronics Activity

The Group's primary activity, Electronics, posted revenue of €81.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 79.9%, due to a strong base effect in 2020, continuing softness in aeronautics in 2021, and procurement tensions in particular generating price increases passed on to customers. Taking 2019 as a baseline, the Electronics activity nevertheless returned to growth over the quarter with an increase of 2.4%.

