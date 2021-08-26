Revenue up by 31.7% in the first half, confirming LACROIX's growth compared to its pre-crisis levels
Revenue up by 31.7% in the first half,
confirming LACROIX's growth
compared to its pre-crisis levels
Revenue objective for 2021 confirmed
despite persisting supply pressure
LACROIX confirms surpassing of pre-crisis levels
In the second quarter of 2021, LACROIX revenue was €127.2 million, up 58.7% compared with the same period in 2020, thereby recording a fourth consecutive quarter of growth in its business. While this performance is mainly driven by a favourable base effect (as a reminder, the comparable April to June 2020 period was largely marked by the health crisis with a fall in revenue of 36.1%), it does confirm the return of LACROIX to growth activity levels compared to the pre-crisis period, i.e. +1.5% compared to the same period in 2019.
In total for the first half of 2021, Group revenue increased by 31.7% to €254.8million. This figure represents activity 2.8% higher than the level recorded over the same period in 2019, before the health crisis.
|Revenue in millions of euros
|
Q2
2021
|
Apr - June
2020
|Change
|
H1
2021
|
Jan - June
2020
|Change
|LACROIX Electronics
|81.2
|45.1
|+79.9%
|167.8
|121.1
|+38.6%
|LACROIX City
|28.9
|20.5
|+40.8%
|52.6
|42.3
|+24.6%
|LACROIX Environment
|17.2
|14.5
|+18.3%
|34.4
|30.2
|+13.8%
|Total LACROIX Group
|127.2
|80.1
|+58.7%
|254.8
|193.5
|+31.7%
Note: Due to the change in the closing date, the period from April to June 2020 corresponds to the third quarter of the 2019/2020 fiscal year.
Electronics Activity
The Group's primary activity, Electronics, posted revenue of €81.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 79.9%, due to a strong base effect in 2020, continuing softness in aeronautics in 2021, and procurement tensions in particular generating price increases passed on to customers. Taking 2019 as a baseline, the Electronics activity nevertheless returned to growth over the quarter with an increase of 2.4%.
0 Kommentare