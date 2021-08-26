DGAP-Adhoc Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Para 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014)
Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds
Holzminden, 26 August 2021: Symrise AG (the "Company") has resolved today to redeem the EUR 400,000,000 0.2375% convertible bonds due 2024 (WKN SYM778 / ISIN DE000SYM7787) pursuant to § 6 (3) of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds.
On 27 September 2021, the Company will redeem the outstanding bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest. Until 17 September 2021 (including), holders have the right to convert the convertible bonds held by them into ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to § 7 of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds. Conversion would take place at the conversion price of EUR 91.7506 which is applicable since 6 May 2021.Contact:
Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations
26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229260
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1229260 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare