DGAP-Adhoc Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds

26-Aug-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Para 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014)
Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds
Holzminden, 26 August 2021: Symrise AG (the "Company") has resolved today to redeem the EUR 400,000,000 0.2375% convertible bonds due 2024 (WKN SYM778 / ISIN DE000SYM7787) pursuant to § 6 (3) of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds.
On 27 September 2021, the Company will redeem the outstanding bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest. Until 17 September 2021 (including), holders have the right to convert the convertible bonds held by them into ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to § 7 of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds. Conversion would take place at the conversion price of EUR 91.7506 which is applicable since 6 May 2021.
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
37603 Holzminden
Germany
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: MDAX
