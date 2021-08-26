DGAP-Ad-hoc: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds



26-Aug-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 Para 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds Holzminden, 26 August 2021: Symrise AG (the "Company") has resolved today to redeem the EUR 400,000,000 0.2375% convertible bonds due 2024 (WKN SYM778 / ISIN DE000SYM7787) pursuant to § 6 (3) of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds. On 27 September 2021, the Company will redeem the outstanding bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest. Until 17 September 2021 (including), holders have the right to convert the convertible bonds held by them into ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to § 7 of the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds. Conversion would take place at the conversion price of EUR 91.7506 which is applicable since 6 May 2021. Contact:

Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations Contact:Tobias Erfurth, Investor Relations 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

