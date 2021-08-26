Sword Group - The Group’s Continuous Improvement Policy | Towards an Exemplary CSR policy
The Group has chosen to commit to improving its governance in the short term.
We will focus on two main points:
The Board of Directors, with its remunerations, audit and appointments Committees,
« CSR » (Corporate Social Responsibility) policy,
In the short term:
At the level of the Board of Directors
By June 2022:
- To have an undisputed independence of a greater number of directors,
- Have more women represented on the Board,
- Better communication on the work of the Audit, Remunerations and Appointments Committees.
In terms of CSR policy
By the end of the first quarter of 2022:
- Communicate to the market accurate and controlled data on our social initiatives, our environmental policy and our governance,
- Set targets for improvement in each of these areas.
Agenda
09/09/21 : Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am (CET) by webcast | Registration
25/10/21 : Publication of Q3 2021 Results
