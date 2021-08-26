checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tedopi in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ovarian Cancer

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173) and the French cooperative group ARCAGY-GINECO announced today that the first patient has been randomized in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Tedopi alone and in combination with MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as maintenance treatment in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer after chemotherapy (the TEDOVA trial).

The three arm TEDOVA study aims at evaluating the neo-epitope-based vaccine Tedopi as a maintenance treatment, alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda, versus best supportive care in patients with first or second platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer with controlled disease after platinum-based chemotherapy and who have already received both bevacizumab and a PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) inhibitor.

Dr Alexandra Leary, Chief Investigator of TEDOVA study from Gustave Roussy cancer center, comments: “We are very pleased to announce enrolment of the first patient in TEDOVA, the first trial evaluating an innovative maintenance strategy for patients in first or second platinum sensitive relapse post-PARP inhibitor and bevacizumab. We look forward to evaluating this therapeutic option for women with ovarian cancer and a strong unmet medical need ”.

Patients with ovarian cancer do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) alone because these tumors are ‘immune cold’. The objective of TEDOVA is to turn ovarian cancer into an ‘immune hot’ tumor using a combination of tumor associated neo-epitopes that have been optimized to break immunological self-tolerance.

This Phase 2 trial, sponsored by the “Association de Recherche sur les CAncers dont GYnécologiques (ARCAGY-GINECO)” on behalf of GINECO, is designed to enroll 180 patients and will be conducted at approximately 30 sites in France and around 12 sites in Germany and Belgium.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, adds: “Having the first patient enrolled by our oncology group partner marks a significant milestone in Tedopi’s development by exploring its impact in an additional oncology indication. We are expecting first results on the potential of such an innovative PD-1 targeted checkpoint combination strategy at the beginning of 2025”.

Date
25.08.21 Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Sjögren's Syndrome
24.08.21 OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
