Sales for 1H 2021: â‚¬208.3m, up 15% from 1H 2020

Net margin for 1H 2021: â‚¬18.7m, up â‚¬2.8m from 1H 2020

Normalised profit before tax in 1H 2021: â‚¬4.8m, up â‚¬2.2m from 1H 2020

Net profit for 1H 2021: â‚¬3.4m compared to â‚¬1.3m in 1H 2020

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for 1H 2021 were â‚¬0.1287 cents per thousand shares compared to â‚¬0.0509 cents per thousand shares for 1H 2020

Strong sales growth in S-Europe from March, following easing of Covid19 restrictions

UK merger process and integration has proven to be more complex and costly than anticipated, impacted by Brexit and Covid19, the long-term prospects remain positive

Total assets of â‚¬249.1m at end of June, reduced by â‚¬12.3m from end of March. Equity ratio of 31.7% at end of June

Operation in the USA simplified, and risk reduced following an agreement with Villa Seafood

Normalised PBT Outlook range narrowed to â‚¬12.0-16.0m for 2021, assuming Covid19 restrictions in key markets will not be tightened in 2H 2021

Group results for 1H 2021, showing good recovery from same time last year. After slow start in the first two months of the year, sales have picked up strongly from March onwards driven by good demand in key markets. Group sales in 1H 2021 of â‚¬208.3m were 15% higher than same time last year. Normalised PBT in the period of â‚¬4.8m were â‚¬2.2m higher than 1H 2020, driven by strong results of VA S-Europe division. Total assets of â‚¬249.1m at end of June were â‚¬7.7m higher than year-end 2020 but reduced by â‚¬12.3m from end of March.

Sales growth in S-Europe was driven by strong demand in Spain and Italy from March onwards, after easing of Covid19 restrictions. Total divisional sales during 1H 2021 of â‚¬77.8m were 24.1% up on same period last year. Demand in HORECA sector is recovering but activity is still significantly below pre Covid19 levels. At the same time retail sales are increasing, with new retail agreement kicking in during Q2. Sales team in retail were strengthened with recruitment of experienced sales manager in the period. The proposed acquisition of Ahumados Dominguez will strengthen and broaden Iceland Seafoodâ€™s retail position in Spain and opens new opportunities selling high quality salted cod products in Spanish retail.