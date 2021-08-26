checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tedopi in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ovarian Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

  • Clinical trial sponsored and conducted by the French oncology cooperative group ARCAGY-GINECO and supported by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (MSD), a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, and OSE Immunotherapeutics.
  • Innovative approach in ovarian cancer, an oncology indication with high unmet medical need.
  • First Results expected beginning of 2025.

NANTES, France, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) and the French cooperative group ARCAGY-GINECO announced today that the first patient has been randomized in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Tedopi alone and in combination with MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as maintenance treatment in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer after chemotherapy (the TEDOVA trial).

The three arm TEDOVA study aims at evaluating the neo-epitope-based vaccine Tedopi as a maintenance treatment, alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda, versus best supportive care in patients with first or second platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer with controlled disease after platinum-based chemotherapy and who have already received both bevacizumab and a PARP (Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase) inhibitor.

Dr. Alexandra Leary, Chief Investigator of TEDOVA study from Gustave Roussy cancer center, comments: “We are very pleased to announce enrolment of the first patient in TEDOVA, the first trial evaluating an innovative maintenance strategy for patients in first or second platinum sensitive relapse post-PARP inhibitor and bevacizumab. We look forward to evaluating this therapeutic option for women with ovarian cancer and a strong unmet medical need.

Patients with ovarian cancer do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) alone because these tumors are ‘immune cold’. The objective of TEDOVA is to turn ovarian cancer into an ‘immune hot’ tumor using a combination of tumor associated neo-epitopes that have been optimized to break immunological self-tolerance.

This Phase 2 trial, sponsored by the “Association de Recherche sur les CAncers dont GYnécologiques (ARCAGY-GINECO)” on behalf of GINECO, is designed to enroll 180 patients and will be conducted at approximately 30 sites in France and around 12 sites in Germany and Belgium.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, adds: “Having the first patient enrolled by our oncology group partner marks a significant milestone in Tedopi’s development by exploring its impact in an additional oncology indication. We are expecting first results on the potential of such an innovative PD-1 targeted checkpoint combination strategy at the beginning of 2025.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tedopi in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ovarian Cancer Clinical trial sponsored and conducted by the French oncology cooperative group ARCAGY-GINECO and supported by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (MSD), a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...