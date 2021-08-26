United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH) (OTC PINK:ULTHF) (FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 26, 2021, that the cease trade order (the "CTO") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH) (OTC PINK:ULTHF) (FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 26, 2021, that the cease trade order (the " CTO ") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ") has been revoked.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

United Lithium Corp.

Michael Dehn, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:

ir@unitedlithiumcorp.com

www.unitedlithiumcorp.com

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.unitedlithiumcorp.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: United Lithium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: