Blend to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45pm ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same Web address for 10 days following the conference.