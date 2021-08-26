checkAd

Blend to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45pm ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same Web address for 10 days following the conference.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 310 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Wertpapier


