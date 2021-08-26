Sorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device

Sorrento’s mRNA vaccine (“STI-mRNA”) delivered with the MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device (“MuVaxx”), at 1/10th of the dose vs an LNP-mRNA reference standard1 (“LNP-mRNA”) delivered intramuscularly (“IM”), demonstrated in preclinical studies a 400% improvement in cellular immunity and similar humoral immunity (anti-receptor binding domain (RBD) IgG and anti-S1 IgG antibodies).



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced promising preclinical results for its mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. STI-mRNA is comprised of proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early WA-1 virus as well as the predominant and emerging variants of concern (VOCs), including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda.

Currently marketed vaccines have demonstrated reduced efficacy against the major SARS-CoV-2 emerging VOCs2, with declining efficacy over time3. Novel approaches are needed that improve durability for both humoral and cellular immunity against current and emerging variants.