checkAd

Sorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 18:28  |  53   |   |   

  • Sorrento’s mRNA vaccine (“STI-mRNA”) delivered with the MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device (“MuVaxx”), at 1/10th of the dose vs an LNP-mRNA reference standard1 (“LNP-mRNA”) delivered intramuscularly (“IM”), demonstrated in preclinical studies a 400% improvement in cellular immunity and similar humoral immunity (anti-receptor binding domain (RBD) IgG and anti-S1 IgG antibodies).

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced promising preclinical results for its mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. STI-mRNA is comprised of proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early WA-1 virus as well as the predominant and emerging variants of concern (VOCs), including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda.

Currently marketed vaccines have demonstrated reduced efficacy against the major SARS-CoV-2 emerging VOCs2, with declining efficacy over time3. Novel approaches are needed that improve durability for both humoral and cellular immunity against current and emerging variants.

The MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device is designed to deliver vaccine into the epidermis to potentially enable access and increased exposure to dendritic (antigen-presenting) cells in the skin and in lymph nodes at lower doses than with intramuscular administration. Initial preclinical results are summarized below, and complete results are accessible at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.25.457699v1

  • Intramuscular (IM) STI-mRNA (10µg) compared to the IM LNP-mRNA (10µg) showed a dramatic 400% improvement in cellular immunity as measured by cytokine production of spike specific CD8 T cells.
  • This elevated level of cellular immune response was also observed at 1/10th of the STI-mRNA dose using the MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device.
  • STI-mRNA (1/10th dose delivered with MuVaxx) also demonstrated similar humoral immunity (anti-RBD IgG and anti-S1 IgG antibodies) as compared to the IM LNP-mRNA reference (10µg) and IM STI-mRNA (10µg).
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device Sorrento’s mRNA vaccine (“STI-mRNA”) delivered with the MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device (“MuVaxx”), at 1/10th of the dose vs an LNP-mRNA reference standard1 (“LNP-mRNA”) delivered intramuscularly (“IM”), demonstrated in preclinical studies a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...