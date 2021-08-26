Sorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device
- Sorrento’s mRNA vaccine (“STI-mRNA”) delivered with the MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device (“MuVaxx”), at 1/10th of the dose vs an LNP-mRNA reference
standard1 (“LNP-mRNA”) delivered intramuscularly (“IM”), demonstrated in preclinical studies a 400% improvement in cellular immunity and similar humoral immunity (anti-receptor binding
domain (RBD) IgG and anti-S1 IgG antibodies).
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced promising preclinical results for its mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. STI-mRNA is comprised of proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early WA-1 virus as well as the predominant and emerging variants of concern (VOCs), including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda.
Currently marketed vaccines have demonstrated reduced efficacy against the major SARS-CoV-2 emerging VOCs2, with declining efficacy over time3. Novel approaches are needed that improve durability for both humoral and cellular immunity against current and emerging variants.
The MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device is designed to deliver vaccine into the epidermis to potentially enable access and increased exposure to dendritic (antigen-presenting) cells in the skin and in lymph nodes at lower doses than with intramuscular administration. Initial preclinical results are summarized below, and complete results are accessible at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.25.457699v1
- Intramuscular (IM) STI-mRNA (10µg) compared to the IM LNP-mRNA (10µg) showed a dramatic 400% improvement in cellular immunity as measured by cytokine production of spike specific CD8 T cells.
- This elevated level of cellular immune response was also observed at 1/10th of the STI-mRNA dose using the MuVaxx lymphatic drug delivery device.
- STI-mRNA (1/10th dose delivered with MuVaxx) also demonstrated similar humoral immunity (anti-RBD IgG and anti-S1 IgG antibodies) as compared to
the IM LNP-mRNA reference (10µg) and IM STI-mRNA (10µg).
0 Kommentare