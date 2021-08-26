checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: ordinary partial termination and partial redemption of the bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action
REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: ordinary partial termination and partial redemption of the bond

26-Aug-2021 / 18:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The issuer of the Company's 2017 / 2021 bearer corporate bond, ISIN: DE000A2GS2C7 - WKN A2GS2O, hereby announces that on 26 August 2021 it exercised the option granted to it under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds ("Anleihebedingungen") to make an early partial redemption of the bonds by ordinary (partial) redemption. The partial redemption will be made in the total amount of EUR 4,378,000.00, which corresponds to 55.0% of the original nominal amount. Consequently, an amount of EUR 5,500.00 will be paid out per partial bond with a value date of 29 October 2021.
 

26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
ABC-Straße 21
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: jochen.kuest@aquila-capital.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS2C7
WKN: A2GS2C
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1229269

 
REO Span Proj bis 10/21



