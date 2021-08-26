checkAd

Bank of America Announces Retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets

Bank of America today announced the retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman, and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets, after many years of distinguished service. Both executives are members of the company’s executive management team and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until the end of 2021. Succession plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005646/en/

Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman (Photo: Business Wire)

Finucane and Montag have been instrumental in Bank of America’s success, especially during the decade following the financial crisis.

Finucane, who is responsible for the company’s strategic positioning, sustainable finance, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), capital deployment and public policy efforts, has held numerous roles at the bank since she joined predecessor company, Fleet Bank, 26 years ago.

She was chief marketing officer of Fleet, and then at Bank of America for more than 10 years. During that time, Bank of America introduced a state-of-the art marketing data and analytics function and became the No. 1 financial services brand. Coming out of the financial crisis, her leadership was instrumental to restoring the company’s brand and global reputation – a forward momentum that continues today. Finucane is the first woman vice chairman of Bank of America and the first woman chairman of the board of Bank of America Europe, the company’s European banking subsidiary based in Ireland. In addition, she directed the development of the company’s ESG and sustainable finance work, where she has mobilized BofA’s scale, global reach, talent and financial capabilities to address some of society’s biggest challenges.

Finucane chairs the company’s ESG Committee, and co-chairs the Sustainable Markets Committee with Montag, where they established a leadership role for the bank in climate finance. She also oversaw the company’s creation last year of a $1.25 billion commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity over 5 years. She has been instrumental in supporting women leaders through training, access to capital and mentoring through many programs including a partnership with Vital Voices and its Global Ambassadors program, the Tory Burch Foundation Capital Partnership, and the Bank of America Institute for Women’s Entrepreneurship at Cornell, supporting 50,000 women entrepreneurs.

