First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

26.08.2021   

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on October 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record on September 24, 2021 and will represent the 155th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on First Midwest’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP) and Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIO). The dividends are payable on November 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2021.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Investors: Media:
Patrick S. Barrett  Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7231 708.831.7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com  maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com




