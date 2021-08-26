REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: term extension

DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

26-Aug-2021 / 18:43 CET/CEST

REO II Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Hamburg under number HRB 137605 as issuer of the Corporate Bond 2017 / 2021, ISIN: DE000A2GS2C7 - WKN A2GS2C, hereby announces that it is exercising the option granted to it under § 3.1 in connection with § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds to postpone the final maturity date of the Bonds by six months.



Pursuant to § 3.1 sentences 5 and 6 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, the Final Maturity Date shall be postponed from the date of publication of the announcement by six months after the Final Maturity Date applicable on the relevant announcement date. Pursuant to § 3.1 sentence 7 of the Terms and Conditions, such an announcement is also only effective if it is published no later than 14 calendar days prior to the redemption date that is to be postponed.



As a result of this timely announcement for forwarding to the creditors, the previous final maturity date (1 October 2021) will be postponed by six months. The Bonds will therefore - subject to termination in accordance with § 7 of the Terms and Conditions - now be redeemed on 1 April 2022 at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest and the profit participation specified in § 2.3 of the Terms and Conditions.

