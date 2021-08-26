checkAd

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback of 10,832,550 Shares

Autor: Accesswire
26.08.2021, 18:45  |  20   |   |   

Buyback Program Extension and ResultsWASHINGTON, DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the approval of an extension of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback ProgramThe …

Buyback Program Extension and Results

WASHINGTON, DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the approval of an extension of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program

The Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock repurchase or Stock Buyback ("Buyback") program that began July 22, 2021. As well, the Board increased the budgeted amount of the buyback not to exceed $3.0 million.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated "Quantum again has performed. The Company has seen significant success in the Buyback Program. The Buyback Program is increasing shareholder value, and will set the stage for balance sheet growth through this calendar quarter and the final calendar quarter of this year."

The Company has reduced its shares in circulation from 48,491,485 to 37,658,935. The share repurchase program is incremental in nature, during the term, and offers, or market purchases shall be approved by the Company CFO.

William Westbrook, CFO has also confirmed that the Company has continued the share repurchase, and that the repurchase will be paid primarily from cash on hand or from settlements. "The company's liquidity is still steadily growing, and the balance sheet of the Company continues to build strength through the success of its private placement, order book, and raw material testing and conversion.", stated Westbrook.

Mr. Ewert and Mr. Westbrook will have more information on their strategies in an investor broadcast to be announced on August 31, 2021 at 10AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time and can be found at the Company website, www.qegy.energy.

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) www.qegy.energy

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum is an energy focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining, and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements, and other raw materials for the production of magnetic and associated energy related products.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:

D M Danzik
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822
danzik@qegy.energy

SOURCE: Quantum Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661548/Quantum-Energy-Inc-QEGY-Announces-Sh ...

Quantum Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback of 10,832,550 Shares Buyback Program Extension and ResultsWASHINGTON, DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the approval of an extension of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback ProgramThe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to ...
EastWest Bioscience Reports that it Will Not Proceed with the Business Combination Agreement ...
Trust Stamp Seeks to Raise US $5M
Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc.
EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing
Cub Energy Announces Second Quarter Results
Trigon Metals Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing and Closes Book
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...