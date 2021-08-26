checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc IMMOFINANZ AG: Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Bond
IMMOFINANZ AG: Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes

26-Aug-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes

The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG has resolved today that the Company will exercise the right to Early Mandatory Conversion of the 4.00% Mandatory Convertible Notes due 2023 (ISIN: AT0000A2HPN2) in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 120 million in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Mandatory Convertible Notes as per Optional Mandatory Conversion Date 26 September 2021.

In the course of the Early Mandatory Conversion, approximately 6.9 million IMMOFINANZ-shares are to be delivered to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Notes in accordance with the currently applicable Conversion Price of EUR 17.1472. The Scheduled Settlement Date is 05 October 2021. The shares shall be delivered from treasury shares held by IMMOFINANZ AG. Alternatively, the shares may also be issued from conditional capital. The company will provide further details on the Early Mandatory Conversion, in particular on the exact time of delivery of the IMMOFINANZ-shares.

The Early Mandatory Conversion became possible due to the good performance of the IMMOFINANZ-share. The condition precedent was that the share price on the Vienna Stock Exchange is equal to or exceeds 130% of the Reference Share Price (EUR 15.31) for a certain period of time. As a result of the Early Mandatory Conversion, the future coupon savings for the company amount to approximately EUR 8.6 million (calculated until the original maturity date of 2023).

Important notice:

This announcement is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It constitutes neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of IMMOFINANZ AG.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

