Mealthy Welcomes Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington as an Advisor

Fresno, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mealthy, a kitchen appliance and food media company dedicated to making cooking healthier, faster, and easier, and a wholly owned subsidiary of MVP Holdings Inc. (MVPT), announced today it welcomed the appointment of Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington as an Advisor to the business, effective immediately.

As an original “shark” on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization, Kevin Harrington has pushed past all the questions and excuses to repeatedly enjoy 100X success. His legendary work behind the scenes of business ventures has produced more than $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. He’s launched massively successful products like The Food Saver, Ginsu Knives, The Great Wok of China, The Flying Lure, and many more. He has worked with amazing celebrities turned entrepreneurs including Billie Mays, Tony Little, Jack LaLanne, and George Foreman, to name a few. Kevin’s been called the Entrepreneur’s Entrepreneur and the Entrepreneur Answer Man, because he knows the challenges unique to start-ups and has a special passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed.



Casey Musick, CEO of Mealthy, said, "We are pleased to have Kevin join as an Advisor. He has an impressive track record as an innovator in the space, and his prior experience in consumer product launches gives him a deep understanding of the significant growth opportunities of this industry. Mealthy is very well positioned to build on the strong momentum in our business to achieve long-term success. We look forward to having Kevin as part of the team as we work to execute a strategy that drives sustainable growth and further enhances long-term shareholder value."



Kevin Harrington commented, "I believe strongly in the Mealthy business, its people and future potential. I look forward to working with Casey and his leadership team to help Mealthy create significant long-term value for all stakeholders. I believe deeply in Mealthy’s ability to be a disruptor in the home cooking space through growth, innovation and strong product development."

Mealthy has seen tremendous growth as consumers look for easy and healthy ways to prepare meals. The company saw a 31 percent increase in revenues in 2020 and it has developed a loyal subscriber base of over one million people. Mealthy is innovating the home cooking space by designing best-in-class kitchen countertop appliances integrated with easy-to-follow recipes and meal starter kits. Mealthy Mobile, its award winning, user-friendly mobile app, features delicious recipes and step-by-step videos to help home cooks take their cooking to the next level. The content on the app is aimed towards helping its customers cook with their Mealthy appliances. The full product line is available at large retailers such as Amazon, Shopify, Costco, Walmart, Target, and Wayfair, among other retail locations.