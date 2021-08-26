Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQB:OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has today filed its preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for Osino’s Twin Hills Gold Project. The report is titled "Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia, Preliminary Economic Assessment, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report" having an effective date of July 14, 2021, as was initially announced through a news release dated July 14, 2021.



The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101—Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") with the assistance of Lycopodium Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd. (“Lycopodium) and contemplates a technically simple open-pit mine utilizing contract mining and feeding a conventional carbon-in-leach (“CIL”) metallurgical plant processing 3.5 million tonnes of mineralized material per annum. The authors of the PEA are Anton Geldenhuys, MEng, MGSSA, PrSciNat, Grahame Hetherington, BEng, MAusIMM, Jessica Bezuidenhout, BSc, EAPAN, Werner Moeller, BEng, MSAIMM, MAusIMM, MCIM, Arnold Bittner, Geologist (MSc equiv), Paul-Johan Aucamp, MSc, PrSciNat, Glenn Bezuidenhout, Nat Dip. (Ex Met), FSAIMM, Peter Theron, Pr.Eng. (ECSA), MSAIMM, and Robert Sinclair, C.Eng., FIChemE (Chemical Engineer).

For additional information, please refer to the PEA filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com which contains more comprehensive technical information, which is also summarized in the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021.

Qualified Persons & Technical Report

Anton Geldenhuys, MEng, MGSSA, PrSciNat

Mr Anton Geldenhuys is a Principal Resource Consultant of CSA Global South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and holds a BSc (Hons) Geology degree from Rand Afrikaans University (South Africa) and an MEng from the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa). He is a member in good standing of the Geological Society of South Africa and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (PrSciNat) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP, membership number 400313/04). He is familiar with NI 43-101 and, by reason of education, experience in exploration, mineral resource development, evaluation of mining projects and professional registration fulfils the requirements of a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Geldenhuys’ experience includes 20 years continued professional experience in the exploration and mining industry and he is responsible for the sections dealing with Mineral Resources and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related to those sections.