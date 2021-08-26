LINCOLN TECH STUDENTS RECEIVE PEP BOYS “FIND YOUR DRIVE” SCHOLARSHIPS

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announced that two students from its Melrose Park, IL campus have been selected to receive the Pep Boys Find Your Drive scholarship award. Students Derek Deddo and Erick Poole each received a $5,000 scholarship to continue their pursuit of Automotive Technology career training. Pep Boys, which was founded in 1921, is distributing $100,000 in scholarships in celebration of the company’s 100 th year in business.

“Lincoln Tech thanks Pep Boys for their ongoing support of our students,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Many of our graduates across the country have gone on to launch careers with Pep Boys. We’re proud of our students’ accomplishments, and that we have been able to also assist Pep Boys in growing their own workforce of Auto Technicians.”

"For 100 years, Pep Boys has supported the technicians who keep America moving and we’re excited to celebrate the students who are truly excelling in the field," Pep Boys CEO Brian Kaner said in a statement. "Pep Boys offers automotive technology students the unique opportunity to work part-time while pursuing their education, and the company will also sponsor students to earn ASE certifications while they work.”

The annual scholarship program is part of Pep Boys’ “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap. Scholarships were awarded based on academic performance, attendance, character and commitment to the automotive industry. Students were also required to submit an essay or video testimonial along with letters of recommendation from instructors and other individuals.

“It’s exciting for us to have two of our students recognized by one of the world’s leading Automotive employers,” says Karen Clark, President of Lincoln Tech’s Melrose Park campus. “We know the effort both of these young men have committed to building skills for Automotive industry careers, and all of us at the Melrose Park campus are looking forward to helping them begin those careers.”

For Derek Deddo, the scholarship will allow him to continue working toward an Associate Degree in Automotive Service Management – a field he originally entered with a very practical purpose.

“I enrolled for Auto career training with no expectations,” he says. “I wanted to be able to work on my own cars instead of always taking them to a shop. Now I’ve got an apprenticeship with Pep Boys, I’m working toward starting my career as a service technician, and Pep Boys will even help me gain my ASE certifications after I complete my education.”