checkAd

LINCOLN TECH STUDENTS RECEIVE PEP BOYS “FIND YOUR DRIVE” SCHOLARSHIPS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 19:05  |  30   |   |   

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announced that two students from its Melrose Park, IL campus have been selected to receive the Pep Boys Find Your Drive scholarship award. Students Derek Deddo and Erick Poole each received a $5,000 scholarship to continue their pursuit of Automotive Technology career training. Pep Boys, which was founded in 1921, is distributing $100,000 in scholarships in celebration of the company’s 100th year in business.

 

“Lincoln Tech thanks Pep Boys for their ongoing support of our students,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Many of our graduates across the country have gone on to launch careers with Pep Boys. We’re proud of our students’ accomplishments, and that we have been able to also assist Pep Boys in growing their own workforce of Auto Technicians.”

"For 100 years, Pep Boys has supported the technicians who keep America moving and we’re excited to celebrate the students who are truly excelling in the field," Pep Boys CEO Brian Kaner said in a statement. "Pep Boys offers automotive technology students the unique opportunity to work part-time while pursuing their education, and the company will also sponsor students to earn ASE certifications while they work.”

The annual scholarship program is part of Pep Boys’ “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap. Scholarships were awarded based on academic performance, attendance, character and commitment to the automotive industry. Students were also required to submit an essay or video testimonial along with letters of recommendation from instructors and other individuals.

 

“It’s exciting for us to have two of our students recognized by one of the world’s leading Automotive employers,” says Karen Clark, President of Lincoln Tech’s Melrose Park campus. “We know the effort both of these young men have committed to building skills for Automotive industry careers, and all of us at the Melrose Park campus are looking forward to helping them begin those careers.”

 

For Derek Deddo, the scholarship will allow him to continue working toward an Associate Degree in Automotive Service Management – a field he originally entered with a very practical purpose.

 

“I enrolled for Auto career training with no expectations,” he says. “I wanted to be able to work on my own cars instead of always taking them to a shop. Now I’ve got an apprenticeship with Pep Boys, I’m working toward starting my career as a service technician, and Pep Boys will even help me gain my ASE certifications after I complete my education.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LINCOLN TECH STUDENTS RECEIVE PEP BOYS “FIND YOUR DRIVE” SCHOLARSHIPS Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announced that two students from its Melrose Park, IL campus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...