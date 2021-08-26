checkAd

P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think Foster Game Changing Conversations in New Podcast Series “Equal Too Achieving Disability Equality”

Today, P&G Studios and the team at Harder Than You Think launch a new podcast series, “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality,” to shine a light on the biggest challenges faced by the disabled community and start a conversation about what is needed to drive equality. The podcast, hosted by UK television presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, will focus on challenging perceptions, celebrating successes, and exploring how to transform the world for those who do and do not have a disability. Sophie will speak with some of the most informed and most famous professionals, influencers, and activists about key themes of disability and inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005660/en/

P&G Studios and the team at Harder Than You Think launch a new podcast series, “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality,” to shine a light on the biggest challenges faced by the disabled community and start a conversation about what is needed to drive equality. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Equal Too” is a special six-part series featured on the podcast Seneca’s Conversations on Power and Purpose and is brought to you by the Seneca Women Podcast Network and iHeart Radio. The series will run through August and September and will explore thought-provoking topics, like:

  • The legacy of the Paralympic Movement and the lasting impact hosting the Paralympic Games has had on host cities and beyond
  • How legislation for disabled people is changing and what more needs to be done
  • The path of employment for disabled people 70 years after Sir Ludwig Guttmann began using sport to create space for disabled people in society

For “Equal Too,” the talented team behind the award-winning Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix have brought together an abundance of voices who are policymakers, activists, athletes, and allies from across the globe, including:

  • Jameela Jamil, actor and host recognized as an advocate for disability rights, LGBTQ+ rights, body neutrality, and her work as founder of the I Weigh Community
  • RJ Mitte, an American actor, advocate, and philanthropist who has been a global champion in speaking of his experiences with Cerebral Palsy in hopes of removing the stigma associated with disabilities
  • Tatyana McFadden, a Russian-American athlete who holds 17 Paralympic medals, whose efforts to advocate for disability equality led to the passage of several pieces of legislation to ensure students with disabilities have equal access to compete in athletics
  • Andrew Parsons, a Brazilian sports administrator, and the president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The IPC and the International Disability Alliance recently spearheaded the launch of the #WeThe15 campaign, a global movement to represent the 1.2 billion people with disabilities in the world

“With ‘Equal Too’ bringing together so many powerful and influential voices, it will help us to work out where the Rising Phoenix story needs to go next,” said Greg Nugent, co-founder of Harder Than You Think and creator of Rising Phoenix. “The threads to the conversation are extraordinary and important and the need for the story to be told is more vital than ever.”

