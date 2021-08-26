Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces US Patent Office Grants NexOptic Foundational Neural Network Patent For Imaging

The Company has also filed continuation patents for Patent No. 11,076,103, and for NexOptic’s pending patent titled “Bright Spot Removal Using a Neural Network,” the latter having recently received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO (see NexOptic News, June 17, 2021) that is expected to be formally issued in a matter of weeks. Other NexOptic patents are also pending, and new patents are being filed by the Company on a regular basis.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) imaging, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No. 11,076,103 titled “Photographic Underexposure Correction Using a Neural Network.” The patent is the first in a rapidly expanding family of IP covering the Company’s AI technologies.

"These important patents represent early, highly strategic foundations underpinning our product pipeline roadmap and provide important IP protection for our novel AI solutions,” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “Through the development of our product pipeline, we are very excited to extend our unique and patent-protected technology to a multitude of verticals within the rapidly expanding imaging industry."

What Exactly Does NexOptic’s “Photographic Underexposure Correction Using a Neural Network” Do and Who Can Benefit?

This patent is essentially NexOptic’s “Low-light” class of algorithms. At its core it covers recovering image and video signals in low photon environments, whether that be dark scenes, fast exposure times, or small apertures and sensors. Additionally, the patent covers how the technology can be integrated as part of a larger system. For example, in image stabilization systems, or in reducing bandwidth and storage requirements for images and video captured with endpoint devices—i.e. video conferencing. There are an infinite number of imaging systems and companies that can benefit from this innovative technology.

What Exactly Does NexOptic’s “Bright Spot Removal Using a Neural Network​” Do and Who Can Benefit?

This patent is essentially NexOptic’s “Anti-glare” technology. The technology covers any imaging system whereby lighting artifacts such as glare, lens flare, reflections and other optical artifacts impact the image or video quality, and where a neural network is used to identify and correct the artifacts. The technology can be applied to a wide range of problems common to industry beyond glare. As a result, the patent also covers how NexOptic might characterize the problem and train the AI models. Again, there are an infinite number of global imaging systems and companies that can benefit from this innovative technology.