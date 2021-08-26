checkAd

Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces US Patent Office Grants NexOptic Foundational Neural Network Patent For Imaging

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 19:15  |  36   |   |   

Update on “Significant Shareholder.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) imaging, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No. 11,076,103 titled “Photographic Underexposure Correction Using a Neural Network.” The patent is the first in a rapidly expanding family of IP covering the Company’s AI technologies.

The Company has also filed continuation patents for Patent No. 11,076,103, and for NexOptic’s pending patent titled “Bright Spot Removal Using a Neural Network,” the latter having recently received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO (see NexOptic News, June 17, 2021) that is expected to be formally issued in a matter of weeks. Other NexOptic patents are also pending, and new patents are being filed by the Company on a regular basis.

"These important patents represent early, highly strategic foundations underpinning our product pipeline roadmap and provide important IP protection for our novel AI solutions,” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “Through the development of our product pipeline, we are very excited to extend our unique and patent-protected technology to a multitude of verticals within the rapidly expanding imaging industry."

What Exactly Does NexOptic’s “Photographic Underexposure Correction Using a Neural Network” Do and Who Can Benefit?   

This patent is essentially NexOptic’s “Low-light” class of algorithms. At its core it covers recovering image and video signals in low photon environments, whether that be dark scenes, fast exposure times, or small apertures and sensors. Additionally, the patent covers how the technology can be integrated as part of a larger system. For example, in image stabilization systems, or in reducing bandwidth and storage requirements for images and video captured with endpoint devices—i.e. video conferencing. There are an infinite number of imaging systems and companies that can benefit from this innovative technology.

What Exactly Does NexOptic’s “Bright Spot Removal Using a Neural Network​” Do and Who Can Benefit?

This patent is essentially NexOptic’s “Anti-glare” technology. The technology covers any imaging system whereby lighting artifacts such as glare, lens flare, reflections and other optical artifacts impact the image or video quality, and where a neural network is used to identify and correct the artifacts. The technology can be applied to a wide range of problems common to industry beyond glare. As a result, the patent also covers how NexOptic might characterize the problem and train the AI models. Again, there are an infinite number of global imaging systems and companies that can benefit from this innovative technology.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces US Patent Office Grants NexOptic Foundational Neural Network Patent For Imaging Update on “Significant Shareholder.”VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge Artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...