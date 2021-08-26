Fashionette Cuts Outlook Because of Logistics Challenges Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 19:13 | 22 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 19:13 | (PLX AI) – Fashionette now sees FY revenue growth 40-51%.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.3-4.3 million vs. previously EUR 5-6.9 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 133-143 million vs. previously EUR 141-150 millionGuidance cut because of unforeseen … (PLX AI) – Fashionette now sees FY revenue growth 40-51%.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.3-4.3 million vs. previously EUR 5-6.9 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 133-143 million vs. previously EUR 141-150 millionGuidance cut because of unforeseen … (PLX AI) – Fashionette now sees FY revenue growth 40-51%.

New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.3-4.3 million vs. previously EUR 5-6.9 million

Outlook FY revenue EUR 133-143 million vs. previously EUR 141-150 million

Guidance cut because of unforeseen technical and process-related challenges in the context of the migration to the new logistics partner, which the Management Board estimates will have a significant impact on the performance in Q3

The adjusted guidance is based on the assumption that the order volume, which is impacted by the current logistical challenges, will return to the level prior to the migration by the end of September 2021 at the latest



