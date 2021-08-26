checkAd

Fashionette Cuts Outlook Because of Logistics Challenges

Autor: PLX AI
26.08.2021, 19:13  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fashionette now sees FY revenue growth 40-51%.New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.3-4.3 million vs. previously EUR 5-6.9 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 133-143 million vs. previously EUR 141-150 millionGuidance cut because of unforeseen …

  • (PLX AI) – Fashionette now sees FY revenue growth 40-51%.
  • New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 3.3-4.3 million vs. previously EUR 5-6.9 million
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 133-143 million vs. previously EUR 141-150 million
  • Guidance cut because of unforeseen technical and process-related challenges in the context of the migration to the new logistics partner, which the Management Board estimates will have a significant impact on the performance in Q3
  • The adjusted guidance is based on the assumption that the order volume, which is impacted by the current logistical challenges, will return to the level prior to the migration by the end of September 2021 at the latest


Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer Herausforderungen durch den Wechsel des Logistikpartners an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19:09 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges caused by the migration to the new logistics partner
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs