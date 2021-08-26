DGAP-Adhoc CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024
Munich/Paris, 26 August 2021 - CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and France Billet SA, a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS EVENTIM, are in the final stage of negotiations with Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games on a ticketing agreement (Lot 1 "Ticketing system provider"). This is the first allocation of a total of four lots and includes the provision of Eventim ticketing software. CTS EVENTIM and France Billet form a consortium with Orange Business Services SA. CTS EVENTIM expects from the agreement a positive revenue contribution in the double-digit million euro range.
About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems, including physical box offices, online portals and mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoters for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. Against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling €256.8 million in 21 countries in 2020 compared with more than €1.4 billion in the year before.
