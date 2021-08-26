checkAd

Good Sam Becomes Title Sponsor of ESPN Events’ Texas Kickoff and Vegas Kickoff Classic

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with ESPN Events to be the title sponsor of two college football games through its Good Sam brand, promoting its new RV Rental Business. The events will officially be named the Good Sam Texas Kickoff and the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic and occur during Labor Day weekend.

The Good Sam Texas Kickoff, featuring a matchup between Texas Tech and the University of Houston, will be played on Saturday, September 4 at 7PM ET, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX and the inaugural Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic, featuring Brigham Young University versus the University of Arizona, will be played on Saturday, September 4 at 10:30PM ET, at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV. Both games will air on ESPN.

“Camping World and Good Sam have always been strong supporters of college football and this partnership gives us an opportunity to showcase our brand and provide exposure for our new Good Sam RV Rental business,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO. “We are huge fans of all outdoor sports and activities and look forward to participating in these exciting game day matchups.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

