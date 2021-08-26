checkAd

heliosDX Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Suite of Diagnostics Services and Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
26.08.2021, 19:45  |  46   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic laboratory. heliosDX signed an agreement to utilize Arkstone OneChoice® technology and reporting. The companies have been working to integrate the OneChoice® technology into the heliosDX systems the last month. The project is nearing completion with test results already meeting expectations.

This is a major upgrade to heliosDX and our infectious disease platform. Through Arkstone, we expect to be able to utilize machine-learning artificial intelligence to better guide physicians with multiple treatment plans based on many patient factors. Once analysis has been completed, the patient's report will be assigned an ArkScore, which essentially identifies the severity of infection should one be detected. The report will also offer recommended treatment and secondary treatment options should one be available. heliosDX believes this is a tremendous advantage to the many physicians using our infectious disease platform. Ultimately, the physician will make the final determination for patient treatment, but, we believe, the Arkstone technology is a state-of-the-art guide for the physicians and staff.

We share this view of the technology from the Arkstone website: "…The OneChoice® decision engine combines machine-learning artificial intelligence with decades of deep infectious disease expertise to guide physicians to a singular treatment regimen that targets the most relevant infection, with the lowest risk to the patient…"

"…When faced with multiple detected organisms, physicians often over-prescribe antibiotics, instead of finding a singular treatment regimen. OneChoice® weighs dozens of variables, including the source of infection, the organisms and resistance genes detected, patient allergies, age, and sex, to arrive at a focused treatment recommendation…" To view a sample Arkstone report Click Here. The final report will be branded heliosDX upon launch to our clients. To learn more about Arkstone OneChoice®, visit https://arkstonemedical.com/onechoice_report#onechoice

Seite 1 von 3


RushNet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

heliosDX Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Suite of Diagnostics Services and Solutions ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to ...
EastWest Bioscience Reports that it Will Not Proceed with the Business Combination Agreement ...
EnerDynamic Receives Final Approvals For The Windular Acquisition, Debt Settlement & Financing
Austpro Completes Share Consolidation and Changes Name to Wonderfi Technologies Inc.
Cub Energy Announces Second Quarter Results
Trigon Metals Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing and Closes Book
MJ Harvest, Inc. and PPK Investment Group Inc. Complete Acquisition of Oklahoma-Based Cannabis ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Closes its 2nd Recent Acquisition of a Profitable Private Company
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC
Accesswire | Analysen