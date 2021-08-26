heliosDX Adds Artificial Intelligence to its Suite of Diagnostics Services and Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company" or "heliosDX") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary heliosDX the investment and adoption of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into the diagnostic laboratory. heliosDX signed an agreement to utilize Arkstone OneChoice® technology and reporting. The companies have been working to integrate the OneChoice® technology into the heliosDX systems the last month. The project is nearing completion with test results already meeting expectations.

This is a major upgrade to heliosDX and our infectious disease platform. Through Arkstone, we expect to be able to utilize machine-learning artificial intelligence to better guide physicians with multiple treatment plans based on many patient factors. Once analysis has been completed, the patient's report will be assigned an ArkScore, which essentially identifies the severity of infection should one be detected. The report will also offer recommended treatment and secondary treatment options should one be available. heliosDX believes this is a tremendous advantage to the many physicians using our infectious disease platform. Ultimately, the physician will make the final determination for patient treatment, but, we believe, the Arkstone technology is a state-of-the-art guide for the physicians and staff.

We share this view of the technology from the Arkstone website: "…The OneChoice® decision engine combines machine-learning artificial intelligence with decades of deep infectious disease expertise to guide physicians to a singular treatment regimen that targets the most relevant infection, with the lowest risk to the patient…"

"…When faced with multiple detected organisms, physicians often over-prescribe antibiotics, instead of finding a singular treatment regimen. OneChoice® weighs dozens of variables, including the source of infection, the organisms and resistance genes detected, patient allergies, age, and sex, to arrive at a focused treatment recommendation…" To view a sample Arkstone report Click Here . The final report will be branded heliosDX upon launch to our clients. To learn more about Arkstone OneChoice®, visit https://arkstonemedical.com/onechoice_report#onechoice