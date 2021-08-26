CTS Eventim French Joint Venture in Final Talks for 2024 Olympics Deal
- (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024.
- France Billet is a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS Eventim
- This is the first allocation of a total of four lots and includes the provision of Eventim ticketing software
