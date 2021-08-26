checkAd

CTS Eventim French Joint Venture in Final Talks for 2024 Olympics Deal

(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024.France Billet is a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS EventimThis is the first allocation of a …

  • (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024.
  • France Billet is a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS Eventim
  • This is the first allocation of a total of four lots and includes the provision of Eventim ticketing software
