CTS Eventim French Joint Venture in Final Talks for 2024 Olympics Deal Autor: PLX AI | 26.08.2021, 19:42 | 35 | 0 | 0 26.08.2021, 19:42 | (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024.

France Billet is a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS Eventim

